NRI sponsors bio-toilets to govt schools in Telangana

Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Students in 120 government and local body schools in the State will not have to enter unhygienic and stinking washrooms anymore as they are set to get bio-toilets in the school premises soon. A total of 480 units of bio-toilets are being planned to set up and each school will get four units i.e. two each for boys and girls.

These bio-toilets, which are low on maintenance, are being sponsored by an NRI as part of the Individual Social Responsibility (ISR) initiative which was launched by the school education department recently. While the school education department has built toilets in majority of schools, several of them have gone defunct due to lack of running water and maintenance.

Depending on enrollments, government and local body schools were being granted Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000 per annum for maintenance. This amount has to be utilised for the purposes of scavenging, salary for security guards, and power bills, among other works. Due to insufficient maintenance grants, the toilets have gone defunct in various schools.

According to details available with the school education department, as many as 6,251 government and local body schools across the State require one or two units of toilets for boys whereas 2,972 schools were in need of toilets for girls.

“An NRI has come forward to sponsor bio-toilets for 120 schools. These toilets will come up in schools which do not have the facility,” a senior official said. More than two months into the launch, the efforts to mobilise funds as part of social responsibility has evoked good response from the donors. Apart from donations, several individuals, corporate companies and banks have showed their interest in extending services to the school students and teachers.

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Confederation of Indian Industry-Hyderabad have entered into a memorandum of understanding with the school education department for providing basic IT skills for 5,000 teachers and training programme has also been rolled out. With the donations received, the school education department has planned to procure bicycles and dictionaries for students. Earlier, Telangana Cooperative Apex Bank had donated Rs 5 lakh for purchasing bicycles for the girl students.

