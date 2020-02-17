NRI TRS UK celebrates CM KCR birthday in London

By | Published: 5:15 pm 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: The NRI TRS Cell UK team organised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations on a grand scale London on Monday.

The celebrations begin by cutting the cake with all NRI TRS UK team members, after which they greeted KCR and wished for his good health and prosperity apart from raising slogans like “Jai KCR” “KCR Zindabad” & “Long Live KCR”.

NRI TRS UK President Ashok Goud Dusari said the birthday of KCR was being celebrated in London since many years. Later Vice President Naveen Reddy said every year, they were organizing many charity and welfare activities in Telangana, which was being done this year too under the leadership of the Cell’s spokesperson Rajkumar Shanaboiana.

NRI TRS UK Advisory Board vice chairman Ceeka Chandrashekar Goud said CM KCR had made Telangana the No 1 State in India and globally, Telangana had become the best destination for investments, quality of living and for many other reasons.

IT Secretary Vinay Akula said CM KCR himself had become an ideal ruler for others in India with other States wishing for a leader like him as their ruler while the welfare programmes initiated by KCR were helping many poor and needy.

The event was attended by NRI TRS UK President Ashok Goud Dusari, Vice President Naveen Reddy, Advisory Boad Vice Chairman Ceeka Chandra Shekar Goud, Secretaries Haribabu Nawabpet, Sathya Chilumula, Joint secretary Suresh Gopathi, Official spokespersons Ravi Pulusu, Ravi Retineni, IT Secretary Vinay Akula, Aroori Vishal, Dusari Sai Kumar Goud, Jawaharlal Ramavath, Kasula Bharath, Venu Vivek Cheruku, Manohar, Tillish Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Sudheer Reddy, Praneeth, Kranthi Putta, Raja Shekar Rao, Abdullah, Pranay, Tharun Reddy, Sohel Khan, Kamal, Manohar Mitta and Sayeed, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .