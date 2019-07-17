NRI women safety cell inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated NRI women safety cell to address matrimonial issues involving NRI husbands and relatives.

Addressing the gathering, he said the stakeholders should extend their best effort through expertise, guidance and knowledge to the victims. The cell would be a platform for victims to share their suffering and get all possible legal guidance from it.

He also said the proposed law amendments would help the victims in fighting legal battle against the harassment from NRI spouse or relatives. The sensitisation of the women should be at grass-root level to encounter the problems from fake NRI marriages.

Regional Passport Officer E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was sensitive to the harassment cases.

The MEA has established an integrated nodal agency with all the stakeholders to help such victims in fighting legal battle. The Embassies in the various countries have been allotted budget to support the victims in emergencies apart from extending support from NGOs to give legal counselling.

Representatives from 14 Embassies, a representative from MEA, woman police station Inspectors from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Warangal Commissionerates, members of NGOs, advocates and officers from women safety wing have participated in the programme.

IG (Law and Order and In-charge of Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra said the cell would guide Inspectors during investigation of cases related to harassment of NRI spouse or relatives. Apart from extending training to Inspectors in investigation and various procedures to be adopted, legal guidance to victims for further approaches and contacts, liasoning with agencies such as Embassies, MEA, National Women Commission and NGOs as and when required would also be given.

Posters on precautions to be taken before marrying an NRI, knowledge on citizenship status, caution on matrimonial agency and important parameters for carrying out verifications of NRI groom’s personal information, were also launched on the occasion.

