NRI women safety cell to expedite probe into harassment by NRI men

Published: 1:17 pm

Hyderabad: The NRI Women Safety Wing constituted by the State police to probe into the dowry harassment and other cases involving NRI husbands has expedited the investigation and issued Look Out Circulars (LOC) and seized passports of many of them.

The Wing that was constituted on July 17, 2019 filed charge sheets in several cases to ensure speedy completion of the trial and punish the NRI husbands and their family members involved in dowry harassment cases.

As many as 574 cases were registered against the NRI husbands and their relatives across the State. Of them, 74 cases were registered at the NRI Women Safety Wing.

Four hundred and seventeen cases were registered at 17 women police stations in the State.

Highest number of cases were booked at the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad City Police followed by the Rachakonda police.

