NRIs applaud Chief Minister KCR for NRI policy initiative

By | Published: 12:13 pm

London: NRI TRS founder president Anil Kurmachalam has thanked people of Telangana for giving a landslide victory in the recent municipal polls and strengthening Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership.

In a statement here on Sunday, he thanked the Chief Minister for not only taking the initiative for tha NRI policy but also for the special interest shown to visit Gulf countries and meet the NRIs personally to understand the problems and issues to address them with more commitment and conviction.

Anil kurmachalam said, with this initiative entire NRI community was appreciating the Chief Minister for his concern towards NRIs living globally. He also thanked Minister KT Rama Rao and Ex-MP Kavitha for their continuous efforts to bring this NRI policy.

