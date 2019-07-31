NRIs disillusioned with TRS rule: BJP

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party will conduct a seven-day intensive membership drive as part of its ongoing effort to increase its membership in the State, Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that so far, nearly six lakh people have been enrolled in the party in the drive that was launched on July 6 by party president Amit Shah here in the city. “Our effort during the week-long intensified drive will be to recruit at least 100 people from areas covered each polling booth into our party,” he said.

Laxman, who just returned from a week-long trip to the US, said he met with a cross section of NRIs, people from the Telugu states who had settled there as well as strong supporters of the Telangana movement.

“Many of those who stood by the movement are disillusioned with what is happening in Telangana now and they said they would support the BJP in next elections. It is likely that a large number of NRIs from Telangana will join our party here during October,” Laxman said. “Our goal is to come to power in 2023,” he added.

