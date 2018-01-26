NRIs in Gulf celebrate Republic Day

By | Gulf Correspondent | Published: 8:52 pm

Riyadh: NRIs living in the Gulf region celebrated the 69th Republic day on Friday and since it is a weekend in the region and the joy and enthusiasm among NRI community doubled.

In Jeddah, scores of prominent community members attended the event at to witness the unfurling of Tricolor. Md Noor Rahman Sheikh, the Indian Consul General, hoisted the flag and read out the Indian President’s address to the nation, which was delivered on the eve of the Republic Day.

Nouf Al Marawai, a Saudi woman, who is an icon for yoga revolution in Saudi Arabia and conferred Padma Sri Award by Government of India also attended the event in the Consulate.

A colourful and thought-provoking cultural programme held at an Indian school in Jeddah that depicts the India freedom struggle right from 1857.

In Riyadh, most of the community members thronged the Indian Embassy to celebrate the event. Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed hoisted the flag and read out the President’s address.

In Dubai, Vipul, Consul General of India, hoisted the flag at his office and later at Indian high school.

In Abu Dhabi, Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to UAE, hoisted the flag and read out the President’s address. The Ambassador also said welfare of Indian workers was a top priority of the embassy and its doors were always open to them.

On Thursday evening, the embassy hosted a reception on eve of Republic Day and UAE Foreign Minister Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest.