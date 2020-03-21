NRIs in Nizamabad told to self-quarantine

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:33 am

Nizamabad: Some 964 NRIs have arrived in Nizamabad district from various countries in last two to three weeks, among them six persons are suffering from suspicious symptoms, one person was sent to the Gandhi Hospital and remaining five were provided treatment at Nizamabad GGH hospital, said Nizamabad district Collector C Narayana Reddy.

On Friday, the district Collector inspected Nizamabad bus stand and inspected various precautionary methods taken up in bus stand. He said that NRIs should practice self quarantine and keep themselves away from their family members and neighbours for fifteen days. District administration set up teams to supervise these NRIs in villages and municipalities, if anyone is suffering from cold, cough and fever symptoms, they should immediately consult the doctor, then only we could prevent Covid-19 disease, the Collector said.

He informed that three checkposts were setup in Nizamabad district borders and conducting regular checkup to prevent Covid-19 disease. The Collector also met an NRI, who arrived from Dubai and asked him to take precautionary methods.

Narayana Reddy said that people should maintain 3 feet distance and wear masks and avoid mobs.

He also checked how RTC officials spraying sanitisers and advised passengers to maintain a distance in queue lines while boarding buses.

RTC Regional Manager Solomon, DMHO Dr Sudershanam and other departments officials were present.

