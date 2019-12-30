NRIs make their presence felt at ‘ATA Vedukalu’

By | Published: 9:19 pm

American Telugu Association (ATA) concluded their 18 day cultural and charity activities programme, Vedakalu at Ravindra Bharati on Sunday. About 50 ATA members travelled from the US to conduct various activities organised by association in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

An international literary seminar was conducted at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University followed by charity and cultural programmes. An award ceremony was held in the city where eminent personalities were given the awards. The lifetime achievement award was given to Krishnam Raju, while Soudhamini Prodduturi was given an award for her role in women empowerment.

Katnam Gangadhara walked away with the award for contribution to community. Towards improving business relationships between the US and Indian entrepreneurs and provide investment in Telugu States, business and educational seminars were held in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam along with employment-based skill development job mela in four different districts.

ATA has been conducting ATA Vedukalu for the last 30 years in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The main purpose of the organisation is to assist and promote literary, cultural, educational, social, economic, health and community activities of the people of Telugu origin in the US and Canada. It also provided skill development to tenth and intermediate passed candidates in vocational areas in coordination with TATA Company. Till now, they have trained over 1000 people and provided employment to them.

