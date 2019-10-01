NRSC scientist found dead in Hyderabad home; murder suspected

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: A senior scientist working for the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) was found dead in his house at Dharam Karam Road here on Tuesday. He is suspected to have been murdered, police said.

The victim Suresh, 56, was staying alone on the second floor of Annapurna Apartment in SR Nagar. His wife and children stay in Chennai.

Police sources said Suresh had returned from work on Monday evening and was at home after that. He was not seen by his neighbours since Tuesday morning. Over suspicion, when they opened the door late in the evening, he was found lying dead in a pool of blood.

He is suspected to have been attacked with a hard object on his head and apparently died on the spot, police said.

The neighbours informed the police that Suresh was seeing going out several times with an unidentified man for the last few days.

Surveillance cameras in the area are being examined to identify the suspect. The SR Nagar police are investigating.

