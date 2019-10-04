NRSC staffer’s death: No headway yet

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Spreading the dragnet, the SR Nagar police questioned a few more persons in connection with the murder of S Suresh Kumar, an employee of ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre, reported early this week.

Though the police remained tightlipped and refused to part with much information in the case, it is suspected that Suresh who stayed at Annapurna Apartment on Dharam Karan Road in Ameerpet was murdered by persons known to him and over personal issues.

Senior police officials supervising the investigation ruled out conspiracy theories floated in social media or any property related issues involving his family members.

Three teams of the west zone police and one from the Commissioner’s Task Force are probing the case from various angles. One person who is known to Suresh Kumar was questioned by the police as the apartment security guard and domestic maid who works in the house of the victim informed the police about his regular visits to the apartment flat.

The police said Suresh was not a scientist as was being discussed and rumoured in the social media platforms and he was working in photo division of the NRSC. Some have circulated conspiracy theories on the social media while some others attempted to impart religious and political connotations to the murder.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter