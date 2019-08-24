NSP brimming with inflows

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Nalgonda: Water level in the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) reached the Full Reservoir level (FRL) of 590 feet on Saturday. The gross storage also touched 312 tmc in the project. The inflow to the project was 54,161 cusecs and outflow 54,161 cusecs. Of the outflow, 8896 cusecs was released to the Left Bank Canal and 300 cusecs to the AMRP-SLBC Low Level Canal. All the crest gates were closed as inflows to the project were low.

