NSS Bhopal win thriller

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: In a pulsating finish, NSS Bhopal beat Trishna Sailing Club (TSS) at the wire in the final to triumph in the Monsoon Regatta Sailing Team Racing Championship at Hussain Sagar on Friday.

TSS won the first two races while NSS Bhopal clinched the next two to make it two-all. In the short 15-minute final race of the day, eight sailors were bunched together and were locked in a keen fight. In the battle of nerves NSS emerged champions.

The four finalists were TSC, Bangalore, NSS Bhopal , Yacht Club of Hyderabad (YCH) and NSS Bhopal Junior.

The semis went through with TSC and NSS Bhopal sailing into the finals beating NSS Junior and YCH with two wins each.

In the Petit finals the all-girls team from the Yacht Club of Hyderabad, led by Preethi Kongara, beat NSS Bhopal Junior 2 wins to 1 to clinch the bronze medal.

“I have not seen such a tight finish since the World Military Games trials at Hyderabad where the Army trounced the Navy in these very waters “, said Suheim Sheikh President of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.\

Lt.Gen KS Rao, presided alongside International Jury Chief Mark Pryke from Australia and Sudeep Sharma, the GM of Marriott Hyderabad, gave away the prizes.

Team racing final positions: 1. NSS Bhopal (Uma Chauhan, Rithika Dangi, Raj Vishvakarma and Elalavya Bhatham). 2. TSC Bengaluru (Vijay Kumar, Chunnu Kumar, Venkatesh and Akshay Vincent), 3. YCH (Preethi Kongara, Lakshmi Nookarathnam, Vaishnavi Veeravamsham and Ravali Parandi)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter