NSS launches live health consultancy for differently-abled

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organisation that works towards welfare of differently-abled individuals, launched “Paramarsh” campaign.

As a part of the campaign, senior doctors will provide free live health consultancy sessions to the differently abled. The campaign is slated to go live from May 10 to 14, daily from 10 am onwards for 1 hour, on Facebook and Youtube Live. Also, people can send queries via google from link: https://bit.ly/2zYg157

During the five-day live sessions, free medical consultation will be provided to the non COVID-19 patients and differently-abled individuals for common diseases. Medical experts will provide sessions on Naturopathy, Artificial limbs and Physiotherapy.

The schedule for sessions will be: May 10 (Orthopaedics), May 11 (Naturopathic), May 12 (artificial limbs related consultations), May 13 (General Medicine) and May 14 (Physiotherapy), said a press release.

