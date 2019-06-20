NSUI wants Warangal rape accused hanged

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Warangal Urban: Activists of the NSUI staged a rasta rokho at the Ashoka Junction here on Thursday demanding capital punishment for the accused in the rape and murder of a nine-month-old baby girl. They also demanded the government to set up a fast-track court for the speedy trial of the case and that the accused should be hanged in full public view.

Youth Congress leaders, who participated in the protest, found fault with the Minister for Women and Child Welfare for not reacting over the abominable incident. NSUI district vice-president K Lohit, Warangal West constituency Youth Congress leader Muppidi Shravan Kumar demanded that the police should also increase the night patrolling to keep a vigil on the persons like Polepaka Praveen who was arrested in the case. The agitating leaders were taken into custody by the police to clear the traffic.

