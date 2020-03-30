NTA announces schedule for UGC-NET June 2020

By | Published: 12:24 am 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates aspiring to get into a research fellowship or assistant professor post in universities and colleges across the country here is an opportunity. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC)- National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020.

The test is conducted for determining the eligibility of the Indian nationals for assistant professor post and for a junior research fellowship and assistant professor in universities and colleges. This apart, on the basis of scores secured in the UGC-NET, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment/Minority Affair selects the candidates for the National Fellowship for Scheduled Students, National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes, and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority candidates.

The UGC-NET which is a computer-based test that will consist of two papers with a total of 300 marks. While paper-I contains 50 questions that will assess the teaching or research aptitude of the candidate, paper-II comprises 100 questions from the subject selected the candidate. All the questions are compulsory in nature and they have to complete in 180 minutes. For each correct response, a candidate is given two marks and there is no negative marking for an incorrect response.

According to the schedule announced by the NTA, the UGC-NET will be conducted on June 15 to 20. The exam will be held in two sessions i.e. first session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm-5.30 pm.

The eligibility for an assistant professor or junior research fellowship and assistant professor will depend on the performance of the candidates in two papers in aggregate. However, the candidate qualifying exclusively of assistant professor will not be considered for the award of the junior research fellowship. This apart, candidates qualifying for the award of JRF will be eligible to receive a fellowship of the UGC.

The online registrations have already begun and the last date to apply is April 16. The registration fee for general and unreserved candidates is Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 for general-economically weaker section/OBC-NCL candidates whereas for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender, the application fee is Rs.250. Given the prevailing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA is likely to extend the registration dates.

