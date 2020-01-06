NTA issues advisory for JEE Main 2020

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2020 from Monday, has issued an advisory for candidates who are appearing for the examination. The NTA has said that candidates must carry admit card downloaded from NTA website, one passport size photograph (same as uploaded with online application form), which will be pasted in the attendance sheet at the centre.

The NTA advisory said candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof in original and such identifications stored in the form of images in cell phones and photocopies will not be accepted. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without identity verification.

Candidates will be provided with pen, pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work in the examination hall. They must write their name and roll number at the top of the sheet and must return the sheets and admit card to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall. No candidates should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with jammers, NTA said.

The JEE Main 2020 exam is computer-based and hence students should familiarise themselves with the mode of the exam. Mock test links for this purpose are available on JEE Main and NTA websites. JEE Main January 2020 exams will conclude on January 9, 2020. The exam will be held at different centres located in 233 cities throughout the country and abroad. After the exam is over, NTA will release the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam.

