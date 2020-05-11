NTA issues notification for PG entrance test

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who have been waiting to appear for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification.

While the date of examination date has not been announced by the NTA, it will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The entrance test comprises 120 multiple choice questions with a total of 480 marks. Each correct response will be awarded four marks and for every incorrect response, one mark will be deducted. However, marks will not be reduced if candidates do not attempt a question. The test has to be completed in two hours.

The Ayurveda exam will be held in English and Hindi mediums, Unani-English and Urdu, Siddha-English and Tamil, and Homeopathy in English medium only.

The online registrations are underway and the last date to apply through the website https://ntaaiapget.nic.in/ is June 5. The fee of Rs. 2,500 is charged for general/unreserved and OBC-NCL candidates, Rs.2,250 for general-EWS category, and Rs.1,750 for SC, ST, PwD and Transgender. As per the notification, the admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website from June 20.

Candidates in possession of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/graded BHMS degree or provisional certificate recognized as per the provisions of the IMCC 1970/HCC 1973 Act can apply. The applicants should also possess a permanent or provisional registration certificate of in the relevant degree qualification issued by the CCIM/CCH/State Board/Universities/Deemed Universities besides one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship as per the CCIM/AYUSH notification.

The scores obtained by the AIAPGET are used for admitting candidates to the MD/MS/PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system in all AYUSH colleges, institutions, universities/deemed universities across the country in the all India and State quota for the academic session 2020-21. No other AYUSH college, institutions, universities/deemed universities shall conduct any separate entrance examinations for admissions to AYUSH MD/MS/PG Diploma courses for the academic session 2020-21, the NTA said.

“The NTA does not verify the information provided by the candidates during online registration and hence candidature will be purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as per CCIM/CCH/States/universities/institutions/deemed universities concerned,” it said.

Stating that NTA has no role in counselling, it said the AYUSH admissions central counselling committee will conduct admission counselling to all India quota seats whereas concerned State AYUSH authority will conduct counselling for admission into State quota seats.

