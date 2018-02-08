NTPC donates Rs 14.61 lakh for She e-toilets in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The NTPC southern region headquarters which is sponsoring two She e-toilets in the city on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs 14.61 lakh to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Additional Commissioner, B Manohar. The She e-toilets are to be set up near Indira Park and at Bholakpur.

KRC Murty, Regional Executive Director (South) who handed over the cheque said NTPC had always contributed towards Swachh Bharat Mission and also built 20 toilets in government schools in the city.

She toilet units would have smart and eco-friendly lighting and flushing systems. GHMC aims to install 100 She toilets and e-toilets in next six months around public spaces across the city.