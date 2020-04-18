NTPC donates Rs 5 lakh to Ramagundam Police Commissionerate

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, under its corporate social responsibility, has donated Rs 5 lakh to Ramagundam Police Commissionerate.

Head of HR, NTPC, A K Jadli handed over the electronic clearance receipt of above amount to Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana on Saturday. NTPC provided financial assistance for procurement of hand glove, facemask, sanitiser and PPE full gowns materials for preventive health measure on the background of COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner appreciated NTPC’s support in fight against Coronavirus. Assistant General Manager, NTPC, SVD Ravi Kumar and Senior Officer from HR Department, A Sudershan Babu were also present on the occasion.

