NTPC extends Rs 7.89 cr support to area hospital

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Telangana, under its community development programme, has come forward to enhance infrastructure facilities and equipment involving an expenditure of Rs 7.89 crore to Godavikhani area hospital.

Aimed at providing better health facilities, the amount would be expended for construction of second floor, arranging medical equipment, furniture and others. Health Minister Etela Rajender laid the foundation stone for the works on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender appreciated NTPC management for their efforts in providing better health facilities in nearby areas.

Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha, ZP chairman Putta Madhukar, MLA K Chander, Collector Devasena, Executive Director NTPC, PP Kulkar.

