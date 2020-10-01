NTPC Group clocks 13.3 pc growth in power generation in July-Sept quarter

During the first half of the current financial year, from April to September 2020, the power generation of NTPC Group companies stood at 145.87 billion units.

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said its power generation including joint ventures and subsidiaries rose 13.3 per cent to 77.92 billion units during July-September quarter this year.

“NTPC Group companies recorded a double-digit growth of 13.3 per cent in generation at 77.92 billion units in 2nd Quarter from July to September 2020, compared to the same period last year,” a company statement said.

During the first half of the current financial year, from April to September 2020, the power generation of NTPC Group companies stood at 145.87 billion units, higher by 0.4 per cent than the same period last year.

NTPC coal stations have maintained high plant availability of 94.21 per during April to September 2020, as against 90.26 per cent during the same period last year, demonstrating high levels of operational excellence, the statement said.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations.