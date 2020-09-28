NTPC launches AI system to curb unauthorised vehicles

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Peddapalli: In a move to control the entry of unauthorised vehicles and giving an additional tool to township security, National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) based gate management system at its township gate. Executive Director, NTPC-Ramagundam&Telangana, Raj Kumar formally inaugurated the new facility on Monday and examined its performance.

The state-of-the-art AI based object/vehicle detection model identifies the vehicles while entering the gate through the camera streams. The RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) readers recognises the authorised (vehicles those having RFID tags) vehicles. Similarly, it flashes an alert (visible and audible), when the vehicle is identified by the camera stream but not recognised by RFID reader. Number plate is also being captured and stored.

General Manager (O&M) Abhay Kumar Samaiyar, GM (TS) PK Laad, AGM (CSR-HR/Head of HR (Incharge) Rafiqul Islam and others were present on the occasion.

