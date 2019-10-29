NTPC launches ‘Integrity Clubs’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week between October 28 and November 2, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Secunderabad on Monday launched ‘Integrity Clubs’ at three government high schools, three government junior colleges as well as Arts College at Osmania University and School of Management Studies, JNTU, Hyderabad.

“The aim of the clubs is to promote integrity, responsibility, patriotism and inculcate values and eradicate corruption with public participation,” said D K Dubey, Regional Executive Director (South), NTPC.

At a seminar organised at NTPC office on Monday, retired IAS officer M Gopalakrishnan spoke on ‘Live and Work with Integrity’ while Swamy Buddhinananda from Ramakrishna Mission delivered a talk on ‘Integrity – A way of Life’. NTPC also organised competitions amongst high school and college students, which were attended by NTPC employees and students.

Integrity pledge at UoH

The faculty, officers, non-teaching staff and students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) took the Integrity Pledge as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Prof Arun Agarwal, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chief Vigilance Officer (Part Time) administered the pledge to the employees from different sections in the administrative building.

