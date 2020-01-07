NTPC launches monthly health camp

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Ramagundam, under corporate social responsibility (CSR), has decided to organise monthly health camp through its Dhanwantari hospital at Narrashalapalli on first Tuesday of every month.

To start with, a one-day health camp was organised on Tuesday. Chief Medical Officer, Dhanwantari hospital, Dr Sashmita Dash and Dr Rezy along with their team, checked 88 patients and distributed medicine free of cost.

Villagers thanked NTPC for introducing the monthly health camp for the needy. CSR officials led by Rafiqul Islam, Assistant General Manager (HR-CSR) and villagers were present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter