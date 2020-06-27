NTPC Q4 net profit decline 70 pc to Rs 1,523 cr on higher tax provision

By | Published: 9:51 pm

New Delhi: State-run power major NTPC on Saturday reported over 70 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,523.77 crore in the March quarter mainly due to higher tax provision under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 5,161.39 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal, a regulatory filing said.

Total income was Rs 31,315.32 crore in the period under review, compared to Rs 26,116.15 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it made “provision for current tax for 2019-20 which includes Rs 2,743.64 crore being tax related to earlier years.

Consolidated net profit for 2019-20 stood at Rs 11,901.96 crore, compared to Rs 14,034.4 crore in 2018-19.

The total income of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 1,12,372.58 crore as against Rs 1,02,533.05 crore in 2018-19.