NTPC-Ramagundam bags four awards

Pedapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation, Ramagundam, won four awards at 18th Energy Efficiency Summit-2019 held in Hyderabad from September 16 to 18.

Organised by CII Hyderabad, the 20th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management-2019 witnessed participation of 294 companies from all over India.

NTPC Ramagundam is the only industry which received all four awards in the categories of excellent energy efficient unit award, national energy leader award, most useful presentations award, and most innovative project award.

In the process, NTPC Ramagundam emerged as India’s first power station to get energy leader award.

Ramagundam Team comprising Assistant General Manager (EEMG) Manoj Kumar Jha, Senior Manager (BMD) Satish Chandra and Manager (EEMG) Ashwin Raja received the awards from Chairman and Managing Director, Transco and Genco, Telangana, D Prabhakar Rao.

