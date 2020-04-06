NTPC Ramagundam distributes ration to 4,500 migrant workers

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (community development), has pitched into shore up the national fight against Covid-19.

Essential commodities such as dal, edible oil, salt and others were distributed to 4,500 migrant workers who are facing unprecedented situation due to the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. For the purpose, Rs 16 lakh was allocated.

Executive Director, NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana, Raj Kumar handed over the essential commodities to migrant labourers at a programme held at NTPC-Telangana project office on Monday.

Raj Kumar reaffirmed NTPC’s fight against coronavirus by taking all possible measures and asked all to follow government’s instruction. On the occasion, social distancing maintained as well as workers were sensitised on coronavirus.

Chief General Manager (project) Prem Prakash, Head of HR AK Jadli, AGM (HR-CSR) Rafiqul Islam and other NTPC officials were present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .