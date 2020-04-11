NTPC-Ramagundam donates Rs 99.13 lakh

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Peddapalli: Continuing its support for the nation’s fight against coronavirus, National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, under its corporate social responsibility, extended financial support of Rs 99.12 lakh to the district administration. Assistant General Manager (HR-CSR), Rafiqul Islam presented the electronic clearance receipt of the above amount to Collector Sikta Patnaik at her chamber here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector lauded NTPC’s quick response which would help to provide the PPE kits, sanitisers, 3 ply masks and N95 masks to fight against the epidemic coronavirus in the district. She also enquired about other initiatives being taken by NTPC for its employees, contract workers and nearby people.

Rafiqul Islam briefed the collector about the steps taken by NTPC including distribution of essential commodities to 4,500 migrant workers, conducting special health camps in labour colonies, sanitisation of plant and township premises.

