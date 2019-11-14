NTPC-Ramagundam marks Raising Day

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Peddapalli: The ‘Raising Day’ of National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam was celebrated by its employees on Thursday.

Regional Executive Director-South (In-charge) and Head of Projects (Ramagundam and Telangana), Dr PP Kulkarni, and hundreds of employees participated in the walkathon held in the morning from Priyadarshini Park of the township to the administrative building. Later, Kulkarni, who unfurled the NTPC flag, along with other officials of the power station, cut a cake to mark the occasion.

He highlighted the achievements of the plant and said the station was doing a great job for the nation for the past 41 years. Besides briefing on the core area of power generation, he also highlighted the plant’s initiative in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and environment, and threw light on NTPC-Telangana project’s progress and challenges ahead. Sharing the success, he handed over the recently received Swarn Shakti Award Trophy and a citation to the department concerned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.