NTPC-Ramagundam turns 41

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, which started power generation on November 14, 1978, and achieved many milestones in its journey, completed 41 years today.

Catering to the power needs of the southern States by generating 2,600 MW through the plant’s seven units, the NTPC won several awards for its excellence in operation and maintenance benchmarks in the sector. The plant continues its efficiency in power generation and compliance of environment norms with the adoption of new technologies, retrofits, and renovation and modernisation.

The NTPC, in association with NETRA, demonstrated the use of fly ash-based geopolymer concrete for laying roads. On July 31, 2019, a 500-m-long road was also laid.

On the other hand, the work on Telangana Super Thermal Power Project was completed at a brisk pace. As part of Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act-2014, the NTPC has been mandated to set up 4,000 MW coal-fired thermal power plant for Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the first phase (2 x 800 MW) of TSTPP on August 7, 2016.

Regional Executive Director, South (In-charge), and Head of Projects (Ramagundam and Telangana), Dr PP Kulkarni opined that team Ramagundam was committed to sustainable growth. They were moving ahead by adopting new technologies to remain competitive besides complying with environment norms.

The NTPC-Ramagundam’s efforts in corporate social responsibility (community development) were also praiseworthy.

