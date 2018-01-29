NTPC- Telangana project observes Raising Day in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Peddapalli: Raising Day of National Thermal Power Corporation – Telangana project was observed in NTPC on Monday.

Various programmes, including safety campaigns, were conducted to mark the day. On the occasion, a safety walk was taken out from MGR Bulb Area to Telangana Project office wherein all participants took safety pledge, watched project documentary and photo exhibition.

On January 29, 2016, investment approval (zero date) of NTPC-Telangana project was started. The construction work of the project is going on at a brisk pace.

Till date, the project completed all MoU targets, including targets for the year 2017-18 with commendable safety practices and achieved the desired target of zero reportable accidents.

Telangana Project has been conferred with INNOV safety award in a silver category by “Ek kam desh ke naam” for implementation of best safety practices.

Executive Director, NTPC, DK Dubey, along with other senior officials, released the safety and CSR calendar and presented school bags, exam pads and geometry boxes to twenty students under its community development programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dubey appreciated team NTPC-Telangana for their excellent efforts in the project construction with thrust on workplace safety.

Echoing a similar view, General Manager (project) MN Prasad highlighted the progress of the project and the target ahead. He also emphasised the safety measures being put in place to ensure safety.

On the occasion, safety training programme on ‘Industrial Safety and Behavioural Based Safety’ was also conducted by Ash Pathak, Director, ASHCOM consultancy, Bhopal. Later, NTPC officials presented awards to the winners of different competitions.

As part of AP Re-organisation Act, a 4,000 MW power project was sanctioned for Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Telangana STPP Phase-I (2×800 MW) on August 7, 2016.