NTPC to distribute books to 12,500 students

To start with, 50 students from ZPHS, TTS-Jyothinagar, were given notebooks on Monday

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation, under its corporate social responsibility, distributed notebooks to students during a programme held at its office on Monday.

About 62,600 notebooks will be distributed to 12,500 students of 118 government schools of Ramagundam, Palakurty, Antargaon and Kamanpur mandals of Peddapalli district, four government junior colleges of Ramagundam mandal and three ITIs (one each from Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Ramagundam) at a cost of Rs 18.20 lakh.

To start with, 50 students from ZPHS, TTS-Jyothinagar, were given notebooks on the occasion.

The rest would be covered in a phased manner in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. Executive Director, NTPC, Raj Kumar, along with General Manager (O&M) Abhay Kumar Samaiyar, AGM (head of HR — in-charge) Rafiqul Islam, and Mandal Education Officer Daniel, distributed notebooks to students.

Raj Kumar said notebooks were the best companions of students. “Use them properly and make a bright career,” he advised students. The NTPC takes great pride being part of students’ academic journey by providing notebooks, study materials, bicycles, scholarships and developing infrastructural facilities in schools, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .