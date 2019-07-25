NTPC to plant 1.5 lakh saplings in Peddapalli under Haritha Haram

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Peddapalli: As part of its commitment for enriching the environment, National Thermal Power Corporation has decided to plant 1.5 lakh trees in the district under the fifth phase of Haritha Haram programme.

NTPC in association with district administration, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited, Ramagundam Municipal Corporation and Sultanabad Municipality will take up trees plantation. As part of its plan, NTPC carried out a mass tree plantation programme on the theme ‘Each One, Plant One’ on the Sultanabad court premises.

Collector A Sri Devasena, Chief Conservator of Forests, Warangal, M J Akbar, Junior Civil Judge, Sultanabad Court, K Pardha Sarathi Rao, Executive Director, NTPC, Dr PP Kulkarni and other planted trees.

NTPC officials decided to carry out avenue plantation on the internal roads of Ramagundam and Sultanabad as well as the 25 kilometre stretch along with Rajiv Rahadari.