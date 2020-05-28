NTR an iconic image of Telugus self-respect: Chiranjeevi

By | Published: 3:44 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday described legendary actor NT Rama Rao as an iconic image of Telugu people. “He is Telugus pride and an icon of Telugus self-respect. A leader who created an indelible image in the hearts of Telugus. It’s a great privilege to work with him. Recalling those great memoirs of this great human on his birthday,” the Megastar wrote on Twitter handle in Telugu.

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu too remembered the birth anniversary of NTR on Thursday. Recalling the earlier days of his career and his close association with NTR, Mohan Babu tweeted, “I was the elder son in my family. So it was NTR who made me understand the real meaning of “brother”. An actor, a producer, a director and a Chief Minister who is reminisced and revered all across India,” the tweet reads.Director Maruthi termed NTR a demi-god of Telugu cinema by posting a photograph of the legendary actor donned in mythological attire. “Remembering demigod of movies former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pride of Telugu people Sri #NandamuriTarakaRamarao garu on his birth anniversary.”

