Nubia weaves Red Magic 3

By | Published: 5:53 pm

With gaming smartphones set to touch almost 6.5 per cent of the total smartphone market by 2021, Chinese handset maker Nubia has become the latest player to join the bandwagon.Nubia has pitted the Red Magic 3 against the likes of ASUS ROG phone and the Black Shark 2 that cost Rs 69,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. The Black Shark 2, however, offers 6GB RAM.

Uniquely designed, the RGB lighting strips is striking when the device lights up. The SIM card tray and a gaming port are housed on the left side, and the gaming port connects the gaming dock to a computer for game streaming. Bringing Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 855 chipset and an integrated Adreno 640 GPU graphics card, Red Magic’s camera produces images with little detail.

Screen

Topped with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass, the screen has maximum brightness of 430 nits which made it apt for bright outdoors.

Headphone jack

The top of the device houses a 3.5 mm headphone jack. A speaker grill rests on the display that functions like an earpiece and a top speaker.

USP

Fan-based cooling system, air vents that keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions.

Nubia Red Magic 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Price: Rs 35,999