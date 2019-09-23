NUI Galway offers online learning

By | Prof KP Singh | Published: 12:49 am 5:50 pm

The unique combination of a bustling city and a thriving university means that Galway has something to offer everyone and caters to young people like few other places. Galway is an exciting place to be a student. Students make up 20 per cent of the population in Galway and it is one of the fastest growing cities in Europe.

It is big enough to have everything one needs but small enough to get to know people easily. Located in the city of Galway in Ireland, The National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway) was founded in 1845 as Queens College, Galway. Following construction of the iconic Quadrangle building, the University opened its doors four years later to the first cohort of just 68 students. It then became a constituent college of the National University of Ireland and changed its name to University College, Galway. It retained this title until 1997 when the Universities Act changed it to the National University of Ireland, Galway.

NUI Galway offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and a wide range of part-time diplomas and degrees, as well as flexible learning, professional qualifications and online learning options. The university has five colleges including the college of arts, social sciences and celtic studies, college of business, public policy and law, college of engineering and informatics, college of medicine, nursing and health sciences and the college of science. The university has more than 110 active societies and more than 50 sports clubs. The oldest society is the literary and debating society which was founded in 1846.

Galway really is ‘a university city’ – the campus is in the heart of the city centre and is easily accessible regardless of where the students are from. NUI Galway ranks among the top one per cent of Universities in the world. Its prestigious history spans almost two centuries and its spectacular location boasts the unique landscape and culture of the west of Ireland. Its global network connects to partners around the world. NUI Galway is one of Ireland’s most international universities and Galway is Ireland’s most diverse city. It has over 3,000 students from over 110 countries to study in the University each year. Located on the edge of Europe, Galway has a long history of reaching out to the world and is consistently named among the world’s friendliest cities.

The James Hardiman Library is the main University Library and is right at the heart of the campus. The library houses over 4,30,000 printed books, 4,00,000 e-books and more than 25,000 full text electronic journals across many subjects.

NUI Galway aims to be firmly embedded among the top rank of research universities. The University makes a meaningful contribution internationally, nationally, and to the region, following a prioritised set of research themes. Five thematic research priorities at NUI Galway have been identified and these are listed below:

• Biomedical Science & Engineering

• Humanities in context

• Applied Social Science and Public Policy

• Environment Marine and Energy Informatics

• Physical and Computational Sciences

City Engineer of San Francisco, Michael O’Shaughnessy (1864-1934) and Alice Perry (1885-1969), the world’s first female engineering graduate (1906) are some of our most notable alumni.In 2006, acclaimed actor and political activist Martin Sheen attended NUI Galway as a Visiting Student while in June 2003, Nelson Mandela, Nobel Laureate and former President of South Africa was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Laws at the University. Other notable recipients of this award include Hillary Rodham Clinton, then First Lady of the United States of America, who was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in May 1999.

Set between Connemara and the Burren, on the broad sweep of Galway Bay, the location is as distinctive as it is beautiful. Galway casually combines the energy of a young and diverse population, with the authenticity of a place steeped in history and tradition.

