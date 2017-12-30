Numaish 2018 to have tight security

By | Published: 12:30 am 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The 78th edition of All India Industrial Exhibition will be inaugurated on Monday, January 1 by Deputy Chief Ministers Kadiam Srihari and Md. Mahmood Ali. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the prestigious annual event, which is expected to attract over 25 lakh visitors in a span of 46 days.

Industrial Exhibition Society is collaborating with police officials to set-up a three-tier security detail at Nampally Exhibition Grounds. Visitors have to pass through metal frames, handheld detectors and dog squads while entering the venue. “The exhibition will promote small and medium entrepreneurs and money generated will be used to fund 18 colleges under the Society. The Society will provide financial help of Rs 10 lakh to needy students,” Finance Minister Etela Rajender told reporters on Friday.

Besides a police stall near the entrance of the venue, the Society has recruited 200 volunteers and watch and ward volunteers from 18 colleges who will be posted at various points and gates for visitors’ safety. Close to 103 private security guards and supervisors will be engaged to manage three entry points at Gandhi Bhavan gate (1st gate), Ajanta gate (2nd gate) and Goshamahal gate (3rd gate).

The authorities have also decided to deploy SHE Teams to provide security to women.

“We have introduced insurance scheme for stall owners. In case of untoward incidents, the insurance money will be paid to them. The entry fee per person will be Rs 30 while there is no entry fee for ex-servicemen and from January 25 onwards no entrance fee will be collected for children,” Society, Vice president P. Narotham Reddy said.