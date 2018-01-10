Nurses and midwives can practice in UK

By | Published: 1:36 am

Hyderabad: Nurses and midwives from the State can now register and practice in the United Kingdom and Ireland by appearing for Occupational English Test (OET) offered by Cambridge Assessment English, which is part of University of Cambridge. The OET is now accepted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, UK (NMC) and Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) as proof of English proficiency for overseas-trained nurses and midwives for registration purposes.

Apart from Hyderabad, OET test venues are currently available in Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram with exam dates available for every month. For details: www.occupationalenglishtest.org