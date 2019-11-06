Nursing student jailed for chain snatching in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Medchal sentenced a nursing student to undergo rigourous imprisonment for 18 months in a chain snatching case here on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on him.

In 2015, the youngster P Balakrishna (22), of Raipur village in Medak snatched the ‘mangalsutra’ of a 35-year-old woman in Medchal.

The Medchal police booked a case and subsequently arrested Balakrishna. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court. The court during the trial found him guilty and pronounced the verdict sentencing him for imprisonment.

