Nurturing skilled entrepreneurs

By | Published: 12:22 am 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: The fifth batch of budding entrepreneurs and starts up have completed their accelerator programme on ‘Entrepreneurship Development’ at the University of Hyderabad. The programme was conducted by incubators at UoH (TBI/TIDE) in association with The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ).

The students who have successfully completed the programme have been presented certificates at a valedictory programme organised on the UoH campus. During the event, Dr Nandita Sethi, MD, TEZ introduced 29 startups that have successfully launched. Prof Rajaram, coordinator, TIDE, spoke about the role of incubators at UoH in facilitating high-end innovation by facilitating research in startups. Entrepreneur talk was organised on the occasion where well known entrepreneurs spoke on different aspects of entrepreneurship.

Dr Radha Rangarajan, Founder & CEO, Vitas Pharma spoke about the small vital steps in any entrepreneurial journey and how it’s important for startups to have passion, pragmatism and adaptability to start and sustain themselves. Rakesh Bhatia, Managing Partner, Beyond Strategy & mentor/coach said investors while funding startups, not only look at great idea but also the team dynamics to take the idea forward.