Nurturing young managers

NIMS deemed-to-be-university launches intensive Master’s Programme in Hospital Management

India is at the threshold of time, facing a booming healthcare market where the healthcare institutions will have to be managed similar to any economic/industrial organisation. In keeping with the need, universities and institutes are offering Hospital Administration course at postgraduate levels to prepare a dynamic and younger generation of highly qualified managers and administrators for efficient running of hospitals. There are ample job opportunities in various types of hospitals in India and abroad.

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences has been a trailblazer ever since its inception for being the pioneers not only in establishing multi-speciality medical services but also in the operation of various educational programmes at graduate, postgraduate and post-experiential levels.

India is emerging as the healthcare destination of the world. As a result, there is a mushrooming of hospitals across the country to cater to the healthcare needs of our citizens and the guest patients. While visualising a great scope for the establishment of super-speciality hospitals, NIMS, a deemed-to-be-university under special act of the State, looks to develop well-trained managers and administrators for the management of healthcare delivery system in our country and abroad.

In addition to various medical and paramedical programmes, the institute to nurture young managers for effectively running the hospitals and healthcare institutions, launched an intensive Master’s Programme in Hospital Management.

Department of Hospital Administration

Department of Hospital Administration has a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members who, also being practising managers having worked for more than two decades in large hospitals, bring the best of the best knowledge to the classroom, providing a blend of theory and practice to the students.

About MHM Programme

The MHM programme offered by the Department of Hospital Administration has curriculum spread over four semesters of class room instruction, practicals, and fifth semester of internship in a hospital.

The first and second semester subjects offer an in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals of hospital administration with special emphasis on business environment, economics organisation theory, human resources, decision analysis, and computers in administration. The third and fourth semester subjects offer exposure to operations management, research methods, hospital costing, etc.

The students are exposed to different types of hospitals and their ownership, organisational design for different types of hospitals, work design for staff and building of patient relationships to ensure patient satisfaction with hospital and its services, policy issues related to hospital management, to develop skills in policy formulation, and implementation. Total quality management and strategic management are special features of the curriculum.

Career prospects

Career prospects for Hospital Management Programme candidates are excellent. It is a well-known fact that hospitals are to be managed like business organisations for creating surplus for survival and growth. Thus, the scope is large enough to provide ample job opportunities in management of corporate and private hospitals in India and abroad.

The placement cell is in constant touch with the potential employer-hospitals and other healthcare organisations. Over 200 students from the institute have found placement in leading hospitals and healthcare institutions throughout India and abroad.

Pedagogy

The cardinal concern of the Department of Hospital Administration is to promote the philosophy of emphasising self-learning which is a pre-requisite for a manager. Classroom learning is meant primarily for the theoretical inputs which subsume conceptual clarity, knowledge base, developing sensitivity to the business environment with the help of several economic dailies.

Infrastructure

The department is located in the premises of NIMS, Hyderabad and has state-of-the-art classrooms, best of audio-visual equipment with seamless WiFi to provide 360-degree support to the learning.

Library

The institute library is well-equipped with a wide range of latest books on business administration, hospital management and allied subjects. It subscribes to a number of foreign and Indian journals, specifically on healthcare marketing, hospital administration and general management.

Computer centre

The computer centre is equipped with systems having top-of-the-specs. All the systems in the institute are connected to a local area network that permits sharing of resources.

Eligibility

Aspirants of Master’s Programme in Hospital Management should possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks, relaxable by 5% in respect of SC/ST candidates.

The selection is based on aggregate of marks secured in entrance examination, group discussion and personal interview conducted by NIMS University. Only qualified candidates in written examination are called for group discussion and personal interview. For details, visit https://nims.edu.in/nimset?tab=curr&adm_id=MjM2

— Dr M Ramesh

(Academic incharge, Department of Hospital Administration, NIMS, Punjagutta)

