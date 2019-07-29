Nushrat Bharucha calls Ayushmann “super funny”

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Actor Nushrat Bharucha says her Dream Girl co-star Ayushmann Khurrana is “super funny” and “a thorough gentleman”.”Ayushmann is a very funny guy. When people work with him, they get to see that. He’s got a really great comic timing. He’s just super funny! (He is a) Sweet guy and a thorough gentleman. We had a great filming experience,” said Nushrat.

This will be the first time Nushrat and Ayushmann get to share screen space. The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. “As I heard the story of Dream Girl and the narration, I had a blast from the first scene to the last, so I told myself that I had to be a part of this film. It is a quirky — a comedy of errors in a way. It’s an all-out Bollywood entertainer. You are going to have a laugh and enjoy the characters,” she said.

Nushrat was last seen in the Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety alongside Kartik Aryan. Nushrat will next be seen in Hurdang, a love story set in the 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent a lot of time occupied with self-realisation. “I hope with my next few films I am able to give them something that they wouldn’t have imagined me doing,” she said, adding that her character in the film is “gritty” and “to-the-face”. She made her acting debut with Pyar Ka Punchnama.