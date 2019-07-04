Nusrat Jahan attends ISKCON Rath Yatra, calls for unity

By | Published: 4:36 pm

Kolkata: Bengali actress-turned MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday attended the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Rath Yatra event in Kolkata along with her husband Nikhil Jain. Like every year, the event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Nusrat was invited to this year’s event and ISKCON said that the actress was showing the way forward to achieving “social harmony”.

Sporting a traditional look in a saree, ‘mangalsutra’ and bangles, the newly-wed Trinamool MP took part in all the rituals along with Banerjee and other dignitaries who participated in the chariot festival. “I’m fortunate to be invited by ISKCON and am really proud to be a part of the event. West Bengal celebrates all religious events together without any communal differences,” said Nusrat, whose wedding reception is scheduled to be held at a five star hotel here in the evening.

She highlighted her party’s vision, saying that they all follow the path of peace and brotherhood as shown by ‘Didi’ (Mamata Banerjee). The actress also vouched for unity and secularism, which she feels is an important aspect of the state. “I will pray to Lord Jagannath for the well-being of all the people of West Bengal. I wish everyone comes together to pull the lord’s chariot,” Nusrat said. This year ISKCON is celebrating the 48th edition of the chariot festival in the state capital.