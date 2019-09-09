NutriDiet Walk flagged off

By | Published: 5:57 pm

On the occasion of National Nutrition Month, NutriDiet Walk, a 5k walkathon themed ‘Eat Right Live Bright’ was organised by Freedom Rice Bran Oil, in association with Femcity Hospital.

The walkathon was flagged off by Andrew Fleming, Deputy British High Commissioner, Hyderabad and Rachel Chatterjee, chairperson, Red Cross Society AP. The participants started from Femcity Hospital, Shaikpet Road and walked up to seven tombs. The congregation included dietitians, nutritionists, doctors, fitness experts, scientists, nutrition students and other health care professionals.

D. Janaki, founder and senior nutritionist, Diaita Eat Right Clinic, said the walk was aimed to let people know that prevention is new emergency and precaution is the way forward. “Hence the theme of The NutriDiet walk was ‘Eat Right Live Bright’,” she said.

