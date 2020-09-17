Nutrition key to healthy society: Suryapet Collector

Speaking at a convergence meeting of the Poshan Abhiyaan, the Collector said a healthy society could be developed only when nutritious food was ensured to adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating women and children.

Suryapet: Underlining the need to supply nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children, Suryapet Collector T Vijay Krishna Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to create awareness among the public on the importance of consuming nutritious food to lead a healthy life.

Speaking at a convergence meeting of the Poshan Abhiyaan, the Collector said a healthy society could be developed only when nutritious food was ensured to adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating women and children. Anganwadi workers should conduct door-to-door survey to identify underweight children in the age group of 1 to 5 years and at the same time, create awareness among their parents on the importance of providing nutritious food to them at this age group. Similarly, medical treatment should be extended to adolescent girls and pregnant women suffering from anemia, he added.

Under the scheme, two programmes — monitoring growth of children between 0-6 years and creating awareness among public on the importance of nutritious food — should be taken up by the staff of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) this month. Officials of all departments should work in coordination for a succesful implementation of the Poshan Abhiyaan in the district.

Underlining the need to be tough on child marriages, he instructed officials to identify the areas where such incidents were taking place and create awareness among people. Besides, cases should be filed against parents.

District Welfare Officer K Narsimha Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer Rajendra Kumar, Poshan Abhiyaan district coordinator Sampath and others attended the programme.

