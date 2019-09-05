Nutrition month’s deliverables given to officials in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty has instructed officials to identify children, pregnant women and new mothers with nutritional deficiency as part of the ‘Poshan Maas’ being observed from September 1 to 30.

Speaking at the review meeting of women and child welfare as well as other departments at the Collectorate on Thursday, she instructed Anganwadi, ANM and ASHA workers to go door-to-door and identify children with nutritional deficiency and discuss the issues of such children in monthly-meetings under every Anganwadi centre’s jurisdiction.

She said that children suffering from severe nutritional deficiencies should be taken to doctor and that they need to ensure that children, pregnant women, new mothers and adolescent girls who are under-weight or anaemic also need to be identified and need to be given special medical care, by colour coding their health condition and sticking labels on the doors of their houses for effective follow-up.

She has instructed the staff to file reports on the condition of the identified persons at every Anganwadi centre level and to hold ‘super poshan diwas’ for the next 10 days in all Anganwadi centres. She also suggested growing kitchen gardens in every Anganwadi centres and to hold cookery competitions.

Poshan Abhiyaan District coordinator Nagireddy said that with a view to make the country free from nutrition deficiency the Centre has decided to hold this month-long programme across ten districts in Telangana.

In-Charge District Welfare Officer Srinivas Reddy stressed that pregnant women would have to take good care of their nutrition from pregnancy till the baby becomes three years old and therefore, to create awareness among the people this programme which used to be held as ‘poshan abhiyaan’ was being held this year as ‘poshan maas.’ He said that medical and health department, education department, SC/BC welfare departments and information and public relations departments needed to work in coordination to make the campaign a success.

