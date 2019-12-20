Nutrition, tailor-made for pets in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Building on its global proposition of making ‘A Better World for Pets’, Mars Petcare launched its premium pet nutrition brand, IAMS in India. Thar global brand, IAMS has entered the Indian med dog food. The brand was launched in Hyderabad by Ganesh Ramani, general manager, Mars Pet Nutrition India> and Telugu actor and founder and chairperson of Blue Cross of Hyderabad, Amala Akkineni.

Known to deliver tailored nutrition to keep pets healthy and happy, IAMS offers pet parents a range of tailored nutritional solutions based on breed, size and the pet’s age.>IAMS will retail at a price range of Rs 600 – Rs 4,000 as per different dog sizes as well as pack sizes. The brand currently has four variants in the market – for puppies and adult dogs, across the small and medium breed and large breed.

Speaking on the launch, Ganesh Ramani said, “With an increasing awareness about pet health based on an understanding of nutrition, the Indian pet care market is witnessing a trend of premiumisation and customisation. IAMS’s vision is to give pet parents in India nutritional solutions as per their pets’ needs.”

Amala Akkineni said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the launch of IAMS in Hyderabad. Not only am I dog parent, but through my work at the Blue Cross of Hyderabad, I have realised the importance of finding the right nutrition for our pets. IAMS comes with a very strong legacy of tailored nutrition for pets and I am glad to be a part of the launch.”

