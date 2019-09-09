Nutritional awareness programme organised by KIMS

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Celebrating National Nutrition Week, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad organised an awareness programme for the general public to help understand the nutritional requirements – infants to geriatrics. The programme included demonstration of healthier recipes, nutrition charts and pep talks on healthy eating.

National Nutrition Month is celebrated in the first week of September to create awareness among people regarding nutrition. A ‘Healthy Recipe’ exhibition was also conducted in which the Food and Nutrition department of KIMS hospitals demonstrated some healthy recipes like Rainbow pizza, Multigrain rotis, parathas and dosas.

The nutritionists explained the advantages of different ingredients like flax seeds, oats, semolina, lentils, fruits, and vegetables, etc.Tulasi, consultant nutritionist said small changes in the diet can have a cumulative healthful effect and added, “Nutrition doesn’t have to be overwhelming or just eating raw foods. It is important to make informed food choices and develop the habit of healthy eating and physical activity.”

