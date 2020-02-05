‘O Pitta…’will steal hearts with warm visuals

By | Published: 7:43 pm

The title in Telugu could mean a short narrative, but the movie has a big story and immense narrative, says filmmaker Koratala Siva. Being bankrolled by Bhavya Creations, the title poster of O Pitta Katha was recently released by Trivikram. Koratala Siva released the characters poster of the film being directed by Chandu Muddu.

Speaking on the occasion, Siva said the title was excellent. “They have given a glimpse of the characters through the first poster and I strongly believe it has a big story and immense content.” He went on to add that just like the director Vamsi’s films in the past, Chandu has presented this film in an excellent manner.

“Every visual of the film is heart-stealing. This movie will definitely win the hearts of Telugu audience this summer. I wish all the very best to the entire unit,” said Siva. Producer V Anand Prasad said he was excited when Chandu narrated the story and added, “We took the film on floors with no delay and it has come out very well.”

Chandu Muddu offered some insights into the movie and said the story takes place in a village. “It has gripping elements and equal dose of comedy. It keeps the viewers engaged till the rolling titles. It mainly runs on the screenplay,” he added. O Pitta Katha cast include Viswant Duddumpudi, Sanjay Rao, Nithya Shetty, Bramhaji, Balaraju, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Bhadradri, Ramana Challapalli, Sirisri and Surya.

